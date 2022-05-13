First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 566.9% in April

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 566.9% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.03. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

