First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

FPE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,219. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

