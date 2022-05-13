First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of RFDI opened at $56.84 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $56.57 and a one year high of $75.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

