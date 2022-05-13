First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FGB opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

