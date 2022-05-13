First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 2,600,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,755,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,625,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,749,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,723,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,158,000 after acquiring an additional 497,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,216,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,773,000 after buying an additional 466,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 127.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 819,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 459,254 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

