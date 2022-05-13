First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issues Earnings Results

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,896. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.