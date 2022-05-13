Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.23

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $786.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.93%.

In other Five Point news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $97,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,784 shares of company stock valued at $345,439. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at $4,284,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 10.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 558,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Five Point by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

