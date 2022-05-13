Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.94. 5,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

