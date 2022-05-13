Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Fiverr International updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
FVRR traded up $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,092,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $262.90.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
About Fiverr International (Get Rating)
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
