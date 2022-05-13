Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Fiverr International updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FVRR traded up $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,092,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $262.90.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.