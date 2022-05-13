Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of FLC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.