Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $32.43 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00540694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,932.92 or 1.82791366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,950% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

