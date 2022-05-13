FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.11 and last traded at $54.53. 70,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 69,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period.

