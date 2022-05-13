Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.29

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
