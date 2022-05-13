Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

