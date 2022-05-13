Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $19.74. 51,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,094. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.44. Flywire has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,937.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 794,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after buying an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 640.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 240,190 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Flywire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

