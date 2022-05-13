Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 587,094 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $17.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,971.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,505 shares of company stock worth $2,946,937.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Flywire by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 646,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Flywire by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

