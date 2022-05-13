Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1,225.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,155 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,657 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 416.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 484,166 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 390,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $13,082,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

