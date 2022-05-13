Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.59.

NYSE F opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

