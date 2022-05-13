ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FORG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 13,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,644. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in ForgeRock by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 141,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 119,494 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

