Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,340. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.77. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

