Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.59. 184,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,460. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.12 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.92 and a 200 day moving average of $227.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

