Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of OncoCyte worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond purchased 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OCX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

OCX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. Equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About OncoCyte (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.