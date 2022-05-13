Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Clearway Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

CWEN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.68. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1,069.23%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

