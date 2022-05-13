Fortis (TSE:FTS) Upgraded to Buy by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

Fortis stock opened at C$63.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$54.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 over the last 90 days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

