Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,205. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

