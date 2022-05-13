Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
Shares of FBIO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,205. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)
