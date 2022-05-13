Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

