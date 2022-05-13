freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €29.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €29.80 ($31.37) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FRA FNTN traded down €0.07 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €21.94 ($23.09). 710,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.85. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($34.65).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

