Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,855 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $35.05. 1,343,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,936. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

