Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €33.30 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.50 ($36.32) to €33.30 ($35.05) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($58.89) to €60.25 ($63.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($98.95) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.65.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 114,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,066. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

