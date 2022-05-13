FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS.
FREY stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,812. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FREY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
