FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

FREY stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

