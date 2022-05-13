Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,272.71

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,272.71 ($15.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,386 ($17.09). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,366 ($16.84), with a volume of 65,132 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($32.49) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,918 ($35.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The company has a market cap of £515.56 million and a P/E ratio of 36.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,275.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,564.68.

In other news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($15.41), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($39,498.83).

About Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

