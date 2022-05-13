FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February alerts:

DFEB stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.