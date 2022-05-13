Function X Price Hits $0.24 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Function X has a total market cap of $96.94 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,547.13 or 1.00063691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00036165 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014754 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

