Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 0.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,229. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65.

