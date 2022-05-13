Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 75,258 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. 247,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,326. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

