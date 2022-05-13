Furucombo Price Tops $0.0586 on Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $304,285.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00535309 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,774.32 or 2.07410456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00036400 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

