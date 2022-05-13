Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wedbush

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,119.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $517,192. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

