Future (LON:FUTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($64.42) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($52.09).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of Future stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.92) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,056 ($25.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,876 ($23.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($48.92). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,415.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,972.89.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.