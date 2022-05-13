FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 203.5% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $20.07 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $279.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,621.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,485 shares of company stock worth $751,443. 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.