FY2022 Earnings Estimate for DATA Communications Management Corp. Issued By Clarus Securities (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for DATA Communications Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

DATA Communications Management stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.84 million and a PE ratio of 43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$1.51.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

