FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.55.

AEM opened at C$65.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$226,050. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,579,294.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

