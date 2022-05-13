FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Cut by Analyst

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.46) EPS.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $12.39 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Verve Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.