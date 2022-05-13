FY2023 EPS Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Decreased by Analyst

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for thyssenkrupp in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.21) to €8.60 ($9.05) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.95) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

