GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Price Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003983 BTC on major exchanges. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1.84 million worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00529915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037100 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,977.47 or 2.00740804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

