Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 7,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)
