Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 7,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.