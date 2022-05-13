Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Galiano Gold from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

TSE:GAU opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 23.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.