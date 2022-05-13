Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GEEXU traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEEXU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,675,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

