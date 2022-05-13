GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 61,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,911,774 shares.The stock last traded at $102.96 and had previously closed at $89.57.

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get GameStop alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of -1.10.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in GameStop by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in GameStop by 1,052.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.