Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.94.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.