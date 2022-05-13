Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.39.
Shares of GMDA stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.